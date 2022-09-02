OFFICIAL: Marcos Alonso terminates Chelsea contract ahead of Barcelona move

Marcos Alonso is one step closer to joining Barcelona as Chelsea announced late on Thursday they’ve agreed to terminate the Spanish full-back’s contract with the Premier League club by mutual consent.

Marcos Alonso has left Chelsea by mutual consent, ending a six-year association with the club.



Everyone would like to thank Marcos for his service to the Blues and wish him all the very best for the rest of his career. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 2, 2022

This is part of the statement from Chelsea, who show lots of love to one of their biggest fan favorites:

“Marcos Alonso has left Chelsea by mutual consent, ending a six-year association with the club in which he lifted plenty of trophies and supplied Blues fans with so many memorable goals. “A thoughtful and extremely likeable man off the pitch, Alonso was the epitome of suave around Cobham, but it is his impact in the final third that will linger longest in the mind when his six thoroughly successful seasons in SW6 are reflected upon in the years to come. Everyone at Chelsea Football Club would like to thank Marcos for his service to the Blues and wish him all the very best for the rest of his career.” Source: Chelsea FC

Now that Alonso is officially a free agent, the next step is to fly to Spain for a medical and sign the three-year deal he agreed with Barcelona back in April. The deal will be made official early on Friday, and Alonso will become the club’s seventh signing of the summer transfer window.