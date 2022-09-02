A Window to Remember: All of Barcelona’s summer 2022 transfer moves

The 2022 summer transfer window, the longest in history, has officially closed in the top leagues in Europe. And what a window this has been for Barcelona who made a whole lot of big moves throughout the transfer period, and several of them on Deadline Day, to completely transform the squad into the image of manager Xavi Hernández.

Here are all the completed FC Barcelona transfer moves, both incoming and outgoing, for the 2022-23 season. If we missed anything, let us know in the comments!

INCOMING

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich (€45 million + €5 million add-ons)

Raphinha, Leeds United (€58 million + €10 million add-ons)

Jules Kounde, Sevilla (€50 million + €10 million add-ons)

Pablo Torre, Racing Santander (€5 million + €20 million add-ons)

Andreas Christensen, Chelsea (free)

Franck Kessie, AC Milan (free)

Héctor Bellerín, Arsenal (free)

Marcos Alonso, Chelsea (free)

OUTGOING

Philippe Coutinho, Aston Villa (€20 million)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Chelsea (€12 million)

Ferran Jutglà, Club Brugge (€5 million)

Óscar Mingueza, Celta Vigo (free)

Riqui Puig, LA Galaxy (free)

Martin Braithwaite, Espanyol (free)

Neto, AFC Bournemouth (free)

Moussa Wagué, HNK Gorica (free)

Rey Manaj, Watford (free)

Dani Alves, Pumas UNAM (free)

Francisco Trincão, Sporting CP (loan, €3 million loan fee, €7 million buy option)

Sergiño Dest, AC Milan (loan, €20 million buy option)

Nico González, Valencia (loan)

Clément Lenglet, Tottenham Hotspur (loan)

Ez Abde, Osasuna (loan)

Álex Collado, Elche (loan)

Samuel Umtiti, Lecce (loan + undisclosed performance bonuses)

PHEW!

What did you think of our summer window, Barça fans? Feel free to sound off below!