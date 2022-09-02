Marcos Alonso trains with Barcelona after leaving Chelsea

Marcos Alonso has left Chelsea after terminating his contract with the Blues but hasn’t officialy been announced as a Barcelona player just yet.

However, that hasn’t stopped the left-back from joining in with Friday’s training session ahead of the team’s game against Sevilla in La Liga.

Barcelona showed the club’s new left-back making his way out onto the training pitch.

Look who’s in town pic.twitter.com/2uTHAWsnzP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 2, 2022

Fellow new signing Hector Bellerin has also been at the club on Friday and meeting his new team-mates and coach after flying in from London. Bellerin’s move has been made official, with the former Arsenal man signing a one-year deal at the Camp Nou.

Xavi spoke about Alonso at his pre-match press conference and said the club were “optimistic” he would be registered before midnight tonight. Barca need to hit the deadline to be able to include Alonso in their Champions League squad for the group stages.