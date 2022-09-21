Pedri reveals which Barcelona new boy has surprised him the most

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has been assessing his club’s transfer activity while on Spain duty and has shared his thoughts on the club’s new signings.

Barca had a busy transfer window with Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin all signing.

The teenager was asked which player had surprised him the most and went for Brazilian winger Raphinha who was signed from Leeds United.

“He has really surprised me,” he said. “He is a player who has a lot of quality, a lot of imbalance and a spectacular shot. He spends the whole match running, battling to rob the ball back.”

Pedri also spoke about some of his own aims this season and admits he wants to add more goals to his game. The midfielder has opened his account for this season but is hoping for many more.

”I have a number in mind, but I won’t say it,” the Spain international explained “It’s between 10 and 20. I’d like to get to double figures.” Source | RAC1

Spain and Pedri are in action later this week in the Nations League. Luis Enrique’s side take on Switzerland on Saturday in Zaragoza.