Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio responds to rumors he’s wanted at Barcelona

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has responded to rumors that Barcelona could be interested in bringing him to the Camp Nou.

Asensio is out of contract in 2023 and there’s been speculation Barca are keeping tabs on his situation and could try to sign him on a free.

Here’s what the 26-year-old has had to say about it all:

“As of January I can sign for any club and it is normal for many rumors to come out,” he said. “I’ve never thought about a future at Barça, I have not valued it... so, I don’t know! “Right now, I can’t answer. We’ll see what happens, you never know in the world of football. I don’t know what’s going to happen.” Source | COPE

Asensio also admitted he had chances to leave last summer but decided to stay after a chat with Carlo Ancelotti.

The forward has made four appearances this season but all of his outings have come as a substitute.