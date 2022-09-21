 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who should replace Sergio Busquets at Barcelona?

The midfielder is expected to leave at the end of the season

By Gill Clark
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

FC Barcelona v Elche CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sergio Busquets is into the final year of his contract at Barcelona and it seems likely this will be his last season with the Catalan giants.

Indeed Diario Sport are reporting on Wednesday that Busquets has all but made up his mind and will head to Inter Miami next summer.

Replacing the midfielder will certainly not be easy and the rumor mill has been busy suggesting players who could come in for the skipper.

On Sunday it was claimed that Frenkie de Jong could be the man. The Dutchman has filled in for Busquets this season on three occasions and has done a good job.

FC Barcelona v Elche CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Xavi is reportedly more convinced by De Jong than Franck Kessie or Sergi Roberto, although there’s a suggestion he’s not completely convinced it’s his best position.

Another name that keeps cropping up is Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. Xavi is reportedly a big admirer of the 23-year-old who has a buyout clause set at €60m.

Mundo Deportivo reckon Zubimendi is the pivot that Xavi “likes the most” and that Barca have already spoken to his agents about a possible move.

There’s also talk of Zubimendi at Marca who also reckon that Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is a candidate.

Cadiz CF v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander Photo by Jose Luis Contreras/DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Neves hinted in an interview back in May he could be tempted to leave the Premier League side, and was linked with several clubs, but has ended up staying at Molineux.

The Portugal international is out of contract in 2024 which means Wolves may be tempted to sell next summer if he does not agree a new deal.

Of course Barcelona could also look a little closer to home. Nico Gonzalez has long been seen as Busquets’s heir and has gone out on loan to Valencia this season in order to play.

Xavi had wanted Nico to stay but he wanted to play regularly and now has the chance to show exactly what he can do in La Liga with Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

So now it’s over to you! Who do you think would be the best replacement for the Barcelona captain? Let us know your thoughts, predictions and ideas in the comments below!

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes