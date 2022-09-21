Who should replace Sergio Busquets at Barcelona?

Sergio Busquets is into the final year of his contract at Barcelona and it seems likely this will be his last season with the Catalan giants.

Indeed Diario Sport are reporting on Wednesday that Busquets has all but made up his mind and will head to Inter Miami next summer.

Replacing the midfielder will certainly not be easy and the rumor mill has been busy suggesting players who could come in for the skipper.

On Sunday it was claimed that Frenkie de Jong could be the man. The Dutchman has filled in for Busquets this season on three occasions and has done a good job.

Xavi is reportedly more convinced by De Jong than Franck Kessie or Sergi Roberto, although there’s a suggestion he’s not completely convinced it’s his best position.

Another name that keeps cropping up is Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. Xavi is reportedly a big admirer of the 23-year-old who has a buyout clause set at €60m.

Mundo Deportivo reckon Zubimendi is the pivot that Xavi “likes the most” and that Barca have already spoken to his agents about a possible move.

There’s also talk of Zubimendi at Marca who also reckon that Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is a candidate.

Neves hinted in an interview back in May he could be tempted to leave the Premier League side, and was linked with several clubs, but has ended up staying at Molineux.

The Portugal international is out of contract in 2024 which means Wolves may be tempted to sell next summer if he does not agree a new deal.

Of course Barcelona could also look a little closer to home. Nico Gonzalez has long been seen as Busquets’s heir and has gone out on loan to Valencia this season in order to play.

Xavi had wanted Nico to stay but he wanted to play regularly and now has the chance to show exactly what he can do in La Liga with Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

So now it’s over to you! Who do you think would be the best replacement for the Barcelona captain? Let us know your thoughts, predictions and ideas in the comments below!