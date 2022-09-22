Eric Garcia defends Ferran Torres, talks Martin Zubimendi rumors

Eric Garcia has been on press conference duty ahead of Spain’s Nations League clash against Switzerland on Saturday.

The center-back spoke about under-fire Barcelona team-mate Ferran Torres, who has also been called up by Luis Enrique, and has defended the forward.

“Unfortunately, sometimes we footballers have to get used to criticism. Ferran Torres has shown what a great player he is in recent years,” he said. “His numbers are spectacular. There are times when the ball doesn’t go in, but I see him well and when you work, things end up coming out.”

Eric was also quizzed about speculation Barcelona could replace Sergio Busquets with Martin Zubimendi and chose his words very carefully indeed.

“You have to be careful with comparisons. Busquets is the best midfielder I have ever seen and Martín, although he is at a very high level, has just started his career,” he added. “I shared the Olympic Games with him and I was surprised, but I repeat what I said before. He is a Real player and has a contract. So I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The rumor mill seems convinced Zubimendi is a top target for Barcelona. The 23-year-old has a €60m buyout clause and a contract at La Real until 2024.