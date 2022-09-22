Ousmane Dembele admits Xavi was key to his decision to stay at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has given yet another interview to talk about life at Barcelona while on international duty with France.

The forward used to shy away from the spotlight but has been increasingly open this season and has spoken about how Xavi is helping him at Barcelona.

“Trust is very important, and Xavi has given it to me,” he said. “After what Xavi told me, I decided to stay. I want Barça to win the Champions League again. It’s been seven years since they’ve done that. “I always told Xavi that I wanted to stay at the club. Afterwards, it was negotiations and contractual. “I remember a meeting in December, where I told him that I was going to sign my contract. I always said that I wanted to stay in Barça and I feel good there.”

Dembele also spoke briefly about his injury problems, which are hopefully a thing of the past, and how his physical condition started to get better under Ronald Koeman.

“When I came to Barça I was younger. Of course I went out, but not as much as people say or as people imagine,” he added.” “I’ve had a lot of hamstring injuries. The trainers insisted to me that if I didn’t work more, I was going to relapse. With Koeman I started to improve and with Xavi it has gone better.” Source | RMC Sport

The Barcelona attacker has been recalled to the France squad after impressing for Barca in the early weeks of the season. Les Bleus take on Austria and Denmark in the Nations League over the international break.