Gerard Piqué can leave Barcelona for free if he plays less than 35% of matches - report

Gerard Pique has had to get used to life on the bench this season and it could even end up being the defender’s last campaign at Barcelona.

The 35-year-old is contracted to the Catalan giants until 2024 but reports in Spain reckon there’s a clause in his deal which means he could go early.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that Pique’s contract can be terminated if he plays less then 35% of Barcelona’s games this season.

The defender has played only twice so far in 2022-23. He came on as a half-time substitute against Viktoria Plzen and played the full 90 minutes against Cadiz.

It’s difficult to see Pique playing much for the rest of the campaign either as Xavi has Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, and Andreas Christensen to call upon.

There have already been reports that Barca are expecting Pique to retire at the end of the season as he has said previously he’d walk away if he was no longer needed.

Barcelona’s plan seems to be to replace Pique with Inigo Martinez. The defender will be a free agent in the summer, if he does not renew at Athletic, and seems to be a top target.