‘I have several options’ - Busquets talks Barcelona future

Sergio Busquets has been talking about his future and has played down speculation this is his final season with Barcelona.

The rumor mill has seemed convinced Busquets will call it a day when his contract expires next summer and head to MLS to play for Inter Miami.

Not so, says Busquets, who reckons he has not made a decision on his future yet and has several options on the table.

“Everything that has appeared in the media has seemed strange to me because there is nothing,” he said. ”I haven’t thought about it, I want to see how the season goes. I have several options: continue at my club or in other leagues. “It is clear that I am not 20 years old, but in the end, a priori, it is the last year of the contract that I signed, I understand that there are rumours, but another thing is that they are false and things are not official until they become official.”

Busquets also had praise for Martin Zubimendi who has been linked with a move to Barcelona to replace the captain.

“He is a great player, but he is from Real and I don’t know what future plans he has,” he said. “What my position requires is associating myself with my teammates. It’s quite positional football, with a high tactical and technical requirement, that of being in the best club and the best national team in the world.”

The captain remains a key player for Xavi this season, although the coach has shown he is willing to make tough decision in his squad and has already benched Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba.