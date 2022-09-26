Barcelona’s top transfer priority is a new right-back - report

Barcelona are already thinking about signings for next summer and have reportedly made a new right-back their top priority.

The Catalans have a few options this season with center-backs Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo having featured out wide and Hector Bellerin and Sergi Roberto also options.

Gerard Romero has been talking to Carpetas Blaugranas and reckons that “the most important objective” the club has right now is to sign a right-back.

Bellerin will be allowed to leave, possibly for Real Betis, when his contract expires and Roberto could follow him out of the door as a free agent.

The departure of both players would leave Barca without any specialized right-backs which means the club could sign “one or two right backs and make a big outlay.”

There’s no word yet on who Barcelona might be targeting but you can bet the rumor mill will churn out plenty of names in the coming weeks and months.

