Rennes boss explains failed Samuel Umtiti transfer

Samuel Umtiti’s spell at Barcelona is over, at least for now. The French defender left the Camp Nou on a year-long loan to Lecce in Serie A. The deal took a bit longer than expected but eventually, everyone came to an agreement.

The timing was in part due to a failed transfer to Rennes. The French club was closely linked with Umtiti during the summer and was close to a deal. However, seemingly, at the last second, the deal fell through. Rennes boss Bruno Genesio chatted about the missed deal in an interview this week.

“Were there any doubts about his fitness? That’s a bit of it, yes. I was convinced I could bring him back to his best level because he is a boy I know very well, because I’ve talked a lot with him and because he is such a hard worker that there was no reason why he couldn’t find a good level.” Génésio | Source

There’s still a chance for a permanent deal involving Umtiti and Rennes. Samuel is only gone on a loan and when that loan is up, hopefully after an injury-free season, there will be suitors for the talented Frenchman.