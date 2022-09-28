Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona is ‘financially viable’ - Romeu

Barcelona’s economic vice-president Eduard Romeu has been talking about the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2023.

There have been rumors already that Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season when his contract at the club expires.

It’s not clear what Messi’s plans are, and it’s thought he won’t make a decision until after the World Cup, but Romeu says that Barca could afford to bring the GOAT back.

“It would be possible financially because if he returned it would be as a free agent,” he said. “But it’s a decision which has to be made by the coaching staff and the player. It doesn’t correspond to me [to make those decisions], but it would be viable. “We have completely changed the structure. From having players with high level of salary and an already large squad at the average age level, we have gone on to have players with projection and market levels, which will surely be important. “Without boasting, we have saved Barca, but the club is not economically healthy yet. There’s still a need for austerity and there is a lot of work to do. “[I predict] Barca will be healthy within five years [of our mandate]. In the 24-25 season, we will be at the level we should be.” Source | Catalunya Radio

Xavi was asked about a possible Messi return during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States and said it was impossible right but now that he would like to have the Argentine back in the future.

President Joan Laporta has also spoken about how he hopes “the Messi chapter isn’t over” and that the GOAT deserves a “more beautiful ending” at Barcelona.