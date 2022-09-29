Las Palmas starlet Alberto Moleiro talks Barcelona interest

Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro has admitted there was interest in his services from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona were linked with the teenage midfielder but couldn’t do a deal because of the club’s ongoing financial issues.

Moleiro told Relevo that he was excited to hear the Catalan giants were keen on securing his services.

“It was two or three weeks after the derby. My agent told that the offer existed, that we wait to see, that there were many rumors and things that were not true,” he said. “It’s the club I’ve loved seen since I was little, I’ve grown up with Barça and when the club you want come to you and want you it makes you very excited, but in Las Palmas I’m also fine.” Moleiro also said that he spoke with Pedri too about a move. “He asked me: Are you going to come? We had conversations, but nothing official.” Source | Relevo

Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez admitted over the summer that he had agreed a deal with Barca but the Catalans couldn’t do a deal at the time because of Financial Fair Play. It’s not clear if Barca will move for Moleiro again or if they will end up missing out on the youngster.