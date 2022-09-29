Barcelona’s doors will always be open to Messi, says Rafa Marquez

Barcelona Atletic coach Rafa Marquez says the club’s doors “will always be open” to Lionel Messi amid growing speculation about a return for the GOAT.

Vice-president Eduard Romeu has said this week it would be “financially viable” for Messi to come home once his contract with PSG expires at the end of the season.

Marquez has been asked about his former team-mate and would not be at all surprised to see Messi back at the club.

“Talking about Barcelona and Leo Messi is practically the same,” he said. “This has been his home for a long time. He has made history with the club and I think the doors will always be open. “Personally, I don’t see Leo wearing colors other than those of Barça or the Argentine team.”

The Barca Atletic coach also spoke about Xavi and how the two are working together this season.

“We know each other very well, we have a very good friendship and now we are back working for the same club,” he explained. “We talk once or twice a week. The communication we have is very important because we have to try to be at the service of the first team, they are the most important in the chain.” Source | La Vanguardia

Marquez’s team have made an unbeaten start to the season and return to action at the weekend against Real Sociedad B.