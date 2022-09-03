Aubameyang sends goodbye message to Barcelona fans

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sent a fond farewell message to Barcelona after leaving the club and returning to the Premier League with Chelsea.

The striker has departed for a fee of €12 million after a superb eight months at the Camp Nou where he scored 13 goals in 24 games for the Catalans.

Aubameyang clearly loved life in Barcelona, despite recent horrible events, and had this to say about his time at the club.

“Culers, 6 months spent with you But it seems like 6 years. All the heart I’ve received is indescribable and especially these days I wish you the best and I hope to see you soon. Thank you Auba Family.”

Xavi echoed most fans’ thoughts in his presser when he admitted he felt bad at seeing Aubameyang leave.

The striker certainly made quite the impression by scoring some great goals, as well as making the club a tidy profit, and his efforts certainly won’t be forgotten.

Thank you and good luck, Auba!