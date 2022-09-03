Marcos Alonso: The only team that was ever in my head was Barça

Barcelona new signing Marcos Alonso has been talking about his Camp Nou switch after leaving Chelsea for the Catalans.

The Spain international has arrived at the Camp Nou on a free transfer and signed a one-year deal with Xavi’s side.

Alonso’s deal has been rumored for some time now and he admits that Barcelona were the only club he was interested in joining.

“I have been in several talks with Barça throughout my career,” he said. “And now I am here at last. I’m very happy and looking forward to starting. The only team that was ever in my head was Barça. This is the next stage of my career and I can’t wait. “It is very special to play for the team where my father was such a success. That’s another important reason to be here. I remember when he brought me to see games at Camp Nou, so to be here now is incredible.”

The left-back also revealed he’s already spoken to Xavi and already knows quite a few of his his new team-mates.

“I have had some words with the boss. I want to do what he wants of me and what the team needs. I have experience and I want to offer that to the team,” he said. “And I know a lot of the players from playing for Spain or because they are old team mates. I’m looking forward to seeing them and sharing a dressing room with them.”

Alonso trained with the team on Friday ahead of Saturday’s match against Sevilla. His arrival means Xavi must now decide between his new signing, Jordi Alba, and Alejandro Balde for the left-back slot.