Erling Haaland’s dad reveals Barcelona were never a serious option

Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for Erling Haaland during the summer transfer window before the striker ended up leaving Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City.

However, a new documentary about Haaland has suggested the Catalans were never really a serious option for the Norwegian.

The film - Haaland — The Big Decision - shows the forward’s dad, Alfie Haaland, talking about his son’s options and Barca aren’t really in the running.

“On our list, I think City is the best team,” he said. “[Bayern] Munich is number two. We have Real Madrid as number three, Paris Saint-Germain as number four,” he said. “We also have some English teams other than City who are quite good . . . Liverpool and Chelsea. Also, there is Barcelona. They are sort of in the same row.”

Alfie Haaland is also heard talking about how City’s need for a striker played a role in Haaland’s decision. The futures of Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe were also discussed by the Haaland family.

“One of the criteria is about whether the club needs a No 9,” he said. “City is ten [out of ten] in that respect. Bayern Munich gets one point for that, they don’t need a No 9. They have their best player as a No 9, but if he [Lewandowski] goes, then they have no one else. “It would have been quite controversial to go to Munich but when we go through it, it’s one of the best teams. Real Madrid are a five or six [out of ten]. They have [Karim] Benzema, and will they get Mbappé?” Source | The Times

The striker has proved an instant hit at Manchester City, scoring 11 goals in seven Premier League games. However, Barcelona haven’t done too badly with Lewandowski also impressing with 11 goals in all competitions for the Catalans so far.