Barcelona eager to renew Ousmane Dembele’s contract - report

Barcelona reportedly want to renew Ousmane Dembele’s contract at the club “as soon as possible” and have made the Frenchman’s extension a priority.

Dembele only signed a two-year deal in the summer, after his previous contract expired, but could be line for a much longer extension.

Mundo Deportivo reckon no talks have started yet but Dembele is aware of the club’s intentions regarding his future.

The report claims that one of the reasons seems to be that Dembele’s buyout clause is actually only €50 million and half of that will go to the player if it’s activated.

Mateu Alemany previously said Dembele’s clause was €100m but MD believe that changed after the final round of negotiations.

Barcelona are optimistic Dembele will sign on until at least 2026. The Frenchman seems happy at the club and has spoken of his commitment in recent interviews.

Dembele even opened up about his ambitions on international duty recently with France and said he feels good at Barcelona and wants to win the Champions League with the club.