Barcelona keeping tabs on La Galaxy’s Julian Araujo - report

Barcelona were linked with a deadline day move for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo but ended up signing Hector Bellerin on a free transfer instead.

The former Arsenal man has only signed a one-year deal at the Camp Nou, so is probably not a long-term option, but Araujo just might be.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Barcelona will continue to keep tabs on Araujo after failing to find an agreement with the Galaxy this summer.

Barcelona wanted to sign Julián Araujo as he's highly rated, impressive talent - one for the future. There was no agreement with LA Galaxy but Barça will monitor Araujo also in the next months. #FCB



Yet Barca aren’t the only clubs keen on the 21-year-old, although Romano isn’t revealing yet who else might be interested in the defender.

Right-back has been a problem position for Barca for some time now, with players such as Nelson Semedo and Sergino Dest having come and gone in recent seasons.

Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde have both played in the position so far this season, although it looks as though Bellerin will be the next to try his luck in the role following his late move.