Gavi ‘convinced’ he’ll stay at Barca despite Bayern interest - reports

Gavi is enjoying plenty of game time at Barcelona this season but whispers of interest from Bayern Munich refuse to go away while his contract remains unsigned.

The teenager’s deal expires at the end of the season and while it’s thought he will put pen to paper on an extension it hasn’t happened yet. There was a suggestion Barca were waiting until Gavi turned 18 but he celebrated his birthday at the start of August and still hasn’t been signed up.

The view from Germany is that Bayern are keeping an eye on developments and will make a move if they sense there’s a chance of temping the teenager away from the Camp Nou.

TRUE✅ Bayern is still interested in Gavi (18) of @FCBarcelona. they watch whether he renews his contract or if he will be a free agent 2023 pic.twitter.com/1mTnVvORzi — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 4, 2022

Over in Spain there’s acknowledgment of interest from Bayern but not much concern the teenager will head to the Bundesliga. ESPN’s Moises Llorens says Gavi is “more than convinced” to stay at Barca and the midfielder and his agent are “looking for a date” to sign the extension.

Xavi seems to have made his feelings pretty clear by installing the 18-year-old in his starting XI ahead of more experienced players such as Frenkie de Jong and new signing Franck Kessie.

The Barca coach also singled out Gavi for huge praise after the win over Sevilla.

“It doesn’t surprise me, I see him train every day,” he said. “It’s down to hard work, discipline and heart. He was the best player in the game, because of his intensity, fight, passing, high pressing – he has heart in his legs.”

It seems clear that Gavi’s only really interested in staying at Barca but the longer the Catalans go without finalizing his deal the more uncertainty will grow about his future at the club.