Miralem Pjanic receives new offer to leave Barcelona - report

Miralem Pjanic has reportedly received an offer to leave Barcelona from UAE club Sharjah FC and could still move on this summer.

The 32-year-old was linked with another loan move away during the transfer window but a transfer failed to materialize and he has remained at the Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano now reports there is a chance he could leave as he has a three-year deal on the table.

Excl: Miralem Pjanić has received a proposal by Sharjah FC in UAE pro league on a three year deal — up to the player, there's a chance to leave Barcelona for Pjanić.



Transfer market's still open there and so Barça are prepared to let him go if Miralem will accept.

It’s not clear yet what Pjanic is thinking about his future. He hasn’t played a single minute yet for Barcelona this season which does not bode well for the future.

Xavi is stacked when it comes to midfield option. Sergio Busquets, Pedri, and Gavi seem to be his preferred three right now, with Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie up next.

The coach has said he was convinced by Pjanic during pre-season but the evidence so far suggests that if he does stay he will spend most of the campaign on the bench.