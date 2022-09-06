Miralem Pjanic expected to leave Barcelona for Sharjah FC

Barcelona look set for one last piece of transfer business this summer with Miralem Pjanic now expected to leave the club for Sharjah FC.

Fabrizio Romano has reported the midfielder “is now really tempted” after receiving a late offer from the United Arab Emirates club to move on a permanent transfer. Romano also reckons Pjanic could fly out as early as Tuesday to seal the deal.

Miralem Pjanić could fly to on Tuesday in order to discuss details of three year deal and then sign as new Sharjah FC player. #FCB pic.twitter.com/m8q3w4gcw8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2022

Diario Sport also seem confident. They report that Pjanic “will” leave Barcelona this week “if nothing goes wrong” because he’s basically received an offer that’s too good to turn down.

Sharjah FC have apparently made a “very important offer” and although Pjanic was hesitant at first he’s now decided to go for it.

The report adds that negotiations are “advanced” for Pjanic to leave on a free transfer which will please Barca as it will free up some space on the wage bill.

Pjanic had been hoping to stay but hasn’t played a single minute yet which might just have helped when it came to deciding whether to stay or go.