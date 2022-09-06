Koundé says choosing Barcelona over Chelsea was an ‘easy decision’

One of Barcelona’s newest summer signings commented on his decision to come to the Camp Nou this year. Jules Koundé, arriving from Sevilla, chatted about the ease of the decision to choose Barcelona over Chelsea.

“It’s (Barcelona) still a club that generates a lot of excitement,” he said. “Talking to the manager was also important. He gave me a lot of confidence and I liked the way he saw football. It was an easy decision because it was everything I was looking for. “It’s a competitive group, personally I’m excited, I’m playing football to play those big games. “We are working step by step and getting a good feeling. We have a lot of danger and they need to worry, or take us seriously.” Koundé | Source

In the short time he’s been on the pitch for Barca, it's easy to tell why Koundé was so desired around Europe. He’s going to be a thrill to watch this year and I’m glad the decision was so easy for him.