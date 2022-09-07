IN PICS: Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin are presented at Barcelona

Barcelona new signings Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin were both presented at the club on Tuesday after arriving on free transfers.

Alonso has arrived from Chelsea and will compete with Alejandro Balde and Jordi Alba for the left-back slot at the Camp Nou.

The Spain international spoke a little bit about his move and what he hopes to bring to Barca.

“Mostly experience and help for the younger players. It also depends on what the boss wants from me, but I can score a goal or two from free kicks,” he said.

“I am so happy to get the chance to be part of this team. It is very special because this is where my father was such a success ... I am very excited about it and hope to achieve lots of success for the fans.”

Bellerin will feature on the other side of the defense and is back at the club for a second stint.

“I’m very excited to wear the blaugrana jersey with the first team. It’s been one of my dreams ever since I was a little kid,” he said.

“I am very excited. I wore this shirt for many years. When you are young and in the youth system, it’s the only thing you think about. I am so grateful to the club.

“The rest of the squad are very nice people. I have settled in perfectly. We are going to create some very nice moments together.”

Ladies and gentlemen, Héctor Bellerín! pic.twitter.com/Z04PBoZVCu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 6, 2022

The duo won’t feature against Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday as Xavi says they still need a bit of time to adapt. However, it’s possible we could see one or even both on Saturday when Barcelona face Cadiz in La Liga.