‘It’s out of my hands’ - Griezmann talks substitute role at Atletico Madrid

Barcelona loanee Antoine Griezmann has found himself in a strange situation. The Frenchman is only playing less than half of his matches this year due to the clause in his loan that states if he plays more than half the minutes he’s available for, Atletico will have to pay €40m to Barcelona.

Despite the strange circumstances that Griezmann has found himself in, he’s staying positive.

“It is what it is, it’s out of my hands. Grateful to God for being here. My family is happy, I of course want more, but I am going to give everything I have in the minutes I have,“ he said. “I feel like a man of the club, I am happy here and I only want to play here and give everything for the club, for Cholo and for the fans.” Griezmann | Source

Griezmann helping Atletico is obviously a bit of a conflict for Barcelona. However, I do enjoy seeing them back together. Glad Griezmann is happy.