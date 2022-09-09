Ferran Torres: Leave? I’ve only just arrived at Barcelona!

Ferran Torres has played down talk he could be tempted to leave Barcelona after being forced out of the starting XI this season.

There have been whispers that Arsenal were keen on Torres in the summer and could make a move when the transfer window reopens in January.

Torres was asked about the speculation at a promotional event on Thursday and laughed off suggestions he could move. He said. “An exit? I have just arrived at Barça!”

The former Man City man faces a real battle for minutes with Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski having arrived but is happy with the competition for places.

“It’s a pride that a player like this [Lewandowski] is here, we already know him and we know what kind of player he is,” he said. “There have been other signings, we are fighting to make a competitive team, which is what Barca deserves.”

Ferran grabbed an assist and a goal after coming on as a substitute in midweek against Viktoria Plzen but may find himself back on the bench against Cadiz on Saturday.