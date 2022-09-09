Dembele makes a bigger difference to Barcelona than Lewandowski, says Braithwaite

When players leave clubs there are two different types of guys. The first type keeps their mouth shut and doesn’t really say anything. The second type actually says some fascinating things and can shed some light on their perspective.

It appears that Martin Braithwaite is that second type. The striker left Barca this summer and has been more than happy to shed some light on how he feels about Ousmane Dembélé versus Robert Lewandowski in quotes relayed by Sport.

“Ousmane is a very good guy, I like him a lot, he has enormous talent, I’ve never seen anyone like that,” he said. “Messi is something else, but I’ve never seen anyone like Ousmane.

He added that Dembele “makes more of a difference than Lewandowski” before going on to talk about the former Bayern Munich man.

Braithwaite added that the striker, “scores a lot of goals, I’m happy for him, he’s a great professional. I wish him all the luck to have a very good season, but now I’m here to win at Espanyol.”

I’m more than happy to listen to anyone talk about which one makes a bigger impact. They’re both ridiculous and the fact we have both Lewy and Dembele playing this well together is incredible for Barcelona fans.