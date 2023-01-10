Bellerin could return to Real Betis to replace Aston Villa bound Alex Moreno

Hector Bellerin is being linked with a return to Real Betis to replace Alex Moreno who is expected to complete a move to Aston Villa shortly.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Bellerin is one option for the Verdiblancos, particularly as he doesn’t seem to be in Xavi’s plans for the season.

Bellerin joined Barcelona in the summer on a one-year deal but has only made one La Liga start so far this season despite the lack of a recognized right-back at the Camp Nou.

Xavi was asked about Bellerin’s continuity ahead of the win over Atletico Madrid at the weekend and seemed pretty happy with the defender.

“I don’t know. It depends in his final six months left on his contract. It’s similar to Busquets,” he said. “He gives me a lot of confidence, he is a guarantee of sucess at the back. He talks a lot with his team-mates, understands the game, he’s a guarantee.”

Barcelona aren’t expected to be too busy in the window but it wouldn’t be a big surprise if the club were willing to offload fringe players to trim the wage bill.