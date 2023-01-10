Xavi Hernández considering first team promotion for Barcelona academy star striker

Ángel Alarcón is one of the most promising products out of Barcelona’s academy. The 18-year-old forward is shining with the U-19 team, also known as Juvenil A, and is one of first team coach Xavi Hernández’s favorite players in the current La Masia setup.

In fact, according to a report from Relevo, Alarcón could find himself among the big boys very soon. Xavi sees a bright future for the youngster leading the line and is seriously considering a first team promotion for the forward, who has recently been moved from the left wing to the striker position at the request of Xavi himself

Alarcón trained with the first team in the first week of training after the World Cup, and the youngster has impressed a lot at Juvenil A with his pace, skill and finishing ability. He can score with both feet, has great positional awareness and shows a knack for finding the back of the net. He scored three goals and assisted three more in the UEFA Youth League group stage, and along with Yamine Lamal is quickly becoming a start in the academy ranks.

The youngster’s contract runs out at the end of the season but the club is actively working on an extension, and there will be language in the contract that creates a path to first team promotion in the very near future, according to the report.

And considering the current situation with the first team forwards, including suspensions for Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres and a lot of questions surrounding the future of Memphis Depay, there is a clear pathway for Alarcón to join the team this month and start getting to know his main squad teammates.

The report says he could even be called up for the trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup, so don’t be surprised if you see a new name in the next few squad lists. It might be time to start getting used to hearing the name Ángel Alarcón.