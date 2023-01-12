Borussia Dortmund offer Barcelona hope in Youssoufa Moukoko chase - report

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko and have been handed some hope in the race for the youngster.

Dortmund CEO Hanz-Joachim Watzke has admitted that Moukoko could be leaving the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The German club are thought to be keen to keep hold of Moukoko but it seems that Watzke is starting to realize it may not be as easy as all that.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke on Moukoko deal expiring in June: “If the ideas of both sides are not on the same page, Youssufa won’t continue with us — this is ultimate stage”, tells SkyDE ⚫️ #BVB



"This could happen but… of course, we hope that Moukoko stays with us".

The rumor mill seems to think that Moukoko would love to move to the Camp Nou in the summer and has Barcelona at the top of his list when it comes to finding a new club.

Barcelona are also thought to be keen, not least because the teenager will be a free agent this summer, but are expected to face competition from Premier League sides Chelsea and Newcastle for his signature.