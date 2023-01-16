Barcelona’s Raphinha sends out strong message amid Arsenal transfer rumors

Barcelona forward Raphinha has been linked with a move away from the club already but has sent out a pretty strong message that suggests he’s going nowhere.

The Brazilian took to social media after Barca’s Super Cup win over Real Madrid with the following message.

“The first of the season, the first with that giant shirt that is FC Barcelona. Just give thanks for this incredible moment,” he wrote. Let’s go for more trophies.” Hardly the words of a player looking for a move.

The rumor mill has claimed that Arsenal are keen on the Brazilian after seeing Mykhailo Mudryk move to Chelsea. Yet it seems Raphinha wasn’t interested in joining the Gunners in the summer and still isn’t keen on a transfer.

AC Milan have also been linked with a summer move and there’s growing speculation Barca could make a big sale at the end of the season.

Certainly Xavi has quite a few players struggling for minutes right now with Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Ansu Fati, and Franck Kessie regular bench-warmers.