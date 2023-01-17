Lewandowski has three pieces of advice for Barcelona team-mate Gavi - report

Robert Lewandowski and Gavi both scored and assisted as Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday with an impressive 3-1 win over Real Madrid.

The two players are clearly developing a strong bond at Barcelona despite the 16-year age difference between the striker and the midfielder.

Lewandowski reportedly “saw something special” in Gavi the moment he arrived at Barcelona in the summer from Bayern Munich, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Poland international “approached him and gave him advice” in a bid to help the teenager’s career on and off the pitch.

Lewandowski told Gavi he needs to learn English, eat a balanced diet and also to stay away from fizzy drinks.

The striker has previously revealed the adjustments he’s made to his diet which he feels have helped keep him in top shape as he heads towards the end of his career.

Lewandowski has said he sometimes has cornflakes for breakfast “or steak tartare” and has cut sweet treats and cows’ milk out of his diet completely.

The former Bayern man admitted after the Super Cup win he’d told Gavi to stay close to him because he “knew that we could do good things together” and it seems he’s keen to help the midfielder whenever he can.