‘Yannick likes the idea’ - Carrasco’s agent confirms Barcelona swap talks

Yannick Carrasco’s agent Pini Zahavi has confirmed the Atletico winger is keen on a move to Barcelona as part of a deal that would see Memphis Depay move the other way.

A swap deal has been whispered about for a few days now, although it seems there’s still a way to go before an agreement is found.

Reports have claimed that Memphis has agreed a deal with Diego Simeone’s side but the Rojiblancos aren’t too keen on the idea.

However, it seems Carrasco does like the prospect of switching clubs which could well help the deal go through if he pushes for a move.

“Yannick likes the idea,” Zahavi told DH les Sports+. “The idea is to exchange Carrasco for Memphis. It hasn’t been done and I don’t know if it will end up being done, but the negotiations are underway and we are talking.”

Memphis’s departure is looking increasingly inevitable, although Xavi has said he wants a replacement if he goes. Could Carrasco be the man?