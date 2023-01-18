Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets turns down €20m deal to join Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has reportedly turned down a blockbuster offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Catalunya Radio are reporting that the midfielder has said no to a deal that would have netted him a cool 20 million euros.

It’s still not clear what Busquets plans to do next year but he seems certain to stay for the rest of the season and see out his contract at Barcelona.

Xavi and Joan Laporta have both said they want Busquets to continue, but it’s thought the veteran may have to take a pay cut to continue.

Inter Miami are also thought to hold an interest in Busquets, and Lionel Messi, but may have to wait a season or two for the duo to head to Major League Soccer.

Busquets said during the Super Cup he hasn’t made a decision yet but has also said previously he wants his future sorted by February which is creeping ever closer.