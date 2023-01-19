Barcelona want Gonçalo Guedes to replace Memphis Depay - report

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of Memphis Depay which should be made official any minute now, and the Blaugrana are already working on a potential replacement.

That’s according to Diario AS who are reporting the Catalans are interested in signing Portugal international Gonçalo Guedes, the former Valencia standout who currently plays in the Premier League for Wolverhampton.

Guedes has struggled to adapt to life in England since joining Wolves last summer but was a star in La Liga during his days at Valencia, and Xavi Hernández really likes the player and has asked for his signing, the report says.

AS go as far as saying Guedes has already spoken with Xavi and given his green light for the move, and Barça would be ready to propose a six-month loan until the end of the season with a buy option for the summer.

Guedes is managed by super agent Jorge Mendes who has a very strong relationship with Barça president Joan Laporta, and Mendes’ massive influence at Wolves could prove crucial to getting a potential deal done.

It’s hard to know how much to trust a Madrid-based outlet reporting on anything Barcelona related, and the Catalan journalists with stronger sources within the club say Barça aren’t looking to sign a replacement for Memphis immediately and will be looking to use the space in the salary cap generated by Depay’s departure to register the new deals for Gavi, Iñaki Peña and Alejandro Balde and officially make them first team players.

But it’s an interesting rumor nonetheless, and Guedes is a very talented attacking player who was once one of the most exciting prospects in Europe before his form took a dip mostly due to injuries. It would be an interesting market opportunity that would be hard to turn down if Barça don’t need to spend any money, so it’s certainly something to keep an eye on over the next few days.