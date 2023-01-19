Barcelona include buy option for Yannick Carrasco in Memphis Depay deal with Atlético Madrid - report

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid spent days negotiating a deal for the transfer of Memphis Depay to the Wanda Metropolitano, and an agreement was reached on Wednesday that will be made official at any moment. And as part of the deal, the Catalans have a chance to sign one of Atlético’s players at a discount this summer.

That’s according to multiple reports from Catalan media, including Relevo, who claim the Blaugrana have included a buy option for Atleti winger Yannick Carrasco for less than 20 million euros. Barça had asked for Carrasco to join the club on loan as Memphis’ replacement in this window but Atlético refused, however the Blaugrana still have a chance to sign the Belgium international in six months’ time if the reports are accurate.

Carrasco’s contract runs out in 2024 and he has plenty of suitors from the Premier League, and Atlético know they need to sell to avoid losing the player on a free transfer in a year. Xavi likes the player’s profile as a true left winger, a position that is lacking in the current squad with both Raphinha and Ousmane Dembélé more suited to the right side.

The 29-year-old loves the idea of joining Barça and would certainly be in favor of the move, and €20 million sounds like the right price for a player of his caliber and experience at the highest level. It’s only an option so Barça can simply choose not to sign Carrasco, but it’s a smart move to at the very least have the opportunity.