Mateu Alemany gives his verdict on Barcelona’s Carrasco option

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has given his verdict on the club’s option to sign Yannick Carrasco in the summer.

The Catalans have secured an option on the Atletico forward as part of the deal that has taken Memphis Depay to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

It’s not clear if Barcelona will try to bring in Carrasco but Alemany is pretty sure it’s a good deal for his club.

“Memphis’ transfer was a good operation for us. Xavi already said he’s happy with the squad and we’re calm over the market,” he explained. “We’ll see what happens, but, right now, the idea is to stay as we are, which is great news. “The Carrasco thing is another element in a negotiation with Atletico, a good player, who in the future is interesting to us.” Source | Diario AS

Barcelona’s option on Carrasco is “a preferential but not compulsory purchase option” and is thought to be for around 20 million euros.