Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach receives ‘very strong offer’ from AC Milan - report

Ilias Akhomach has long been tipped to be a star at Barcelona but appears to be facing something of an uncertain future at the club.

The 18-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and yet to agree a renewal with the Catalan giants.

Diario Sport report Barca have wanted to extend his contract “for some time” but negotiations have been tricky. The report reckons Ilias wants more than Barca are willing to offer.

All of which appears to have created interest from Italy where AC Milan are hoping to take advantage of the situation and scoop up Ilias on a free transfer.

The Rossoneri have apparently already been in touch with an offer that would see the youngster be part of the first team next season.

Sport reckon that Milan aren’t the only club interested in Ilias which means he faces some big decisions in the next few months.

It’s claimed that his preference is to stay with Barcelona, but if a deal can’t be found then it seems he won’t lack for other offers.