Barcelona to register Gavi after Memphis Depay’s departure - report

Barcelona are reportedly set to register Gavi as a first-team player and hand him the No. 6 shirt following Memphis Depay’s departure.

Gavi signed a new contract earlier this season but it had been thought he’d have to wait until the end of the campaign to be officially registered with the senior squad.

However, Cope are reporting that Barca are hoping to be able to register Gavi in the coming days and are just waiting for the green light from La Liga.

Barca seem to have a little wiggle room after seeing Memphis Depay depart for Atletico. It seems unlikely a replacement will arrive which means renewals are the focus instead.

Gavi looks to be the priority, if the report proves to be correct, although Barca also still need to register Ronald Araujo with the first team.

The Catalans are also keen to hand Alejandro Balde a new deal as soon as finances allow but that might have to wait until the summer.