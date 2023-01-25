Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on Ferran Torres’s situation at Barcelona - report

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have done plenty of business together in recent years and it seems there may be more deals to come.

The latest Barca player linked with a move to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium is none other than Ferran Torres, who is having a bit of a tricky time at the Camp Nou.

Diario Sport are reporting that Atletico already asked about Torres’ situation during recent Memphis Depay talks and are keeping tabs on the Spain international.

Atletico are set for an attacking overhaul at the end of the season which could see Joao Felix, Thomas Lemar and Yannick Carrasco depart, paving the way for Torres to arrive.

Barcelona may well have to make a big sale in the summer and it seems Torres is one player who could be sacrificed.

The forward arrived from Manchester City in January a year ago for 55 million euros and has gone on to make 49 appearances, scoring 12 goals and contributing seven assists.