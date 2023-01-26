FC Barcelona and under-19 star striker Ángel Alarcón have reached verbal agreement on a two-year contract extension, according to Albert Rogé of Relevo.

Alarcón's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and Barça made it a priority to agree a new contract with the 18-year-old forward who is quickly rising in the club's ranks after shining for Barça in the UEFA Youth League group stage this season.

He started the season mostly as a left winger but was converted to a striker per the request of first team boss Xavi Hernández who is a big fan of the youngster and sees a real future for Alarcón in the main squad. The youngster has been regularly training with the group and will be called up for pretty much every game until the end of the season if Barça don't sign an outside replacement for Memphis Depay in the final week of the January transfer window.

Alarcón will still be registered as an academy player once his new deal kicks in, but he will essentially be a first team player next season if he continues to develop and impress in training. The deal should be made official over the next couple of weeks once the final details are sorted out.