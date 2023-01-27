Angel Alarcon signs two-year deal with Barcelona

Barcelona confirmed on Friday that exciting young attacker Angel Alarcon has signed a two-year deal with the club.

The forward’s new deal had been rumored this week and has now been made official.

Here is the club’s official statement:

“Striker Ángel Alarcón has reached an agreement to extend his contract with FC Barcelona through to 30 June 2025, two more seasons than his previous contract has stipulated. “Now part of the U19 setup, he’ll be joining Barça Atlètic next season. His buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros.”

It’s been a good few weeks for Alarcon who has been regularly called up by Xavi and made his debut in the Copa del Rey against Ceuta.

Xavi clearly likes the teenager and it seems he will continue to be with the first team for the rest of the season now that Memphis Depay has departed.