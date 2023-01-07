Barcelona ask Sporting how much Pedro Porro will cost - report

Barcelona have reportedly been in touch with Sporting to ask how much Pedro Porro will cost in the summer transfer window.

Record report that Barca and Atletico are both keen on the right-back who is in the midst of a stellar season with the Portuguese side and has five assists and a goal in 11 league appearances.

It’s thought Porro will leave Sporting in the summer but it’s not clear where he might go. The defender has attracted interest from clubs all over Europe and may have his pick.

One factor that could help Barca, provided they have the funds available, is Francisco Trincao who is back at Sporting.

The Catalans have a fairly complicated deal regarding the winger’s future which contains a buyback option. However, Barca could be willing to give up the option if it would mean being able to sign Porro for a lower price.

It’s thought that Sporting want around €20 million for Porro and he seems on a growing list of potential right-back targets at Barcelona.