Barcelona looking at Girona manager as potential Xavi replacement - report

Barcelona are interested in Girona manager Miguel ‘Míchel’ Muñoz as a potential replacement for Xavi Hernández ahead of next season, according to a new report.

President Joan Laporta publicly backed Xavi earlier this week, but the next six months are huge for the legendary midfielder’s future as first team coach as Barça currently sit third in the La Liga table and are yet to clinch a spot in the Champions League knockout stages.

Míchel, on the other hand, has Girona at the top of the table after the first three months of this campaign following what was already a very impressive season in 2022-23. The Catalans play a bold, attacking, high-scoring style and Míchel was already in Barça’s radar before they brought in Xavi at the end of 2021, so there is validity to this particular rumor.

Xavi signed a new two-year deal back in September and there is no indication that his job is in danger, and La Liga rules state that a coach can’t be in charge of two teams in the same season which would make Míchel’s signing impossible. Only a disaster would cause Xavi to be sacked mid-season, but a lackluster campaign could lead to a change next summer.

If that happens, expect Míchel’s name to be at or very near the top of the list.