Ansu Fati prioritizing return to Barcelona following Brighton loan

Ansu Fati’s loan move to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League has been a clear success, with the youngster playing regular first team football in a top league and improving rapidly under Roberto De Zerbi’s exciting, attacking style. De Zerbi thinks Ansu can be even better, and he looks more and more comfortable and poised for a strong second half of the season.

The Spanish forward’s performances in England are starting to raise the possibility of an extended stay in the Premier League, either at Brighton or somewhere else on a permanent move. But if Ansu gets his wish, that is not happening.

That’s according to Diario SPORT, who report that Fati’s absolutely priority remains to realize his Camp Nou dreams and have a long, glorious career as a Barça player. He’s enjoying his football in England and agrees that a move away was the right choice at this point of his development, but he wants to come back next summer and never leave again.

Barça’s financial situation remains so precarious that they might try to sell Ansu again like they did last summer, but it looks like he won’t want to leave and hopes that a successful season at Brighton will give him the necessary tools and confidence to finally prove to Xavi Hernández and the people in charge at Camp Nou that he’s a key part of the future.