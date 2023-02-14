Barcelona reach agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka - report

Barcelona have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt center-back Evan Ndicka over a summer move.

Ndicka is available on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract with the Bundesliga side expires.

Christopher Michel for Sport1 has reported that Barca have an agreement but are yet to decide whether to definitely go ahead.

The Catalans will apparently decide “in early March” and for now Ndicka is “waiting” to hear if he’ll get the green light to head to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia as center-back options this season after seeing Gerard Pique retire.

Kounde has largely played at right-back this season but that may change in the summer if the Catalans decide to bring in a new full-back.

Barca also have decisions to make regarding on loan defenders Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest who look set to return to the club at the end of the season.