Barcelona want two attackers in the summer to help out Lewandowski - report

Barcelona are reportedly making plans for the summer transfer window and, after firming up the defense last year, will now turn their attentions to the attack.

The Catalans want to bring in two players to help out Robert Lewandowski and reduce the team’s reliance on the striker, according to Diario Sport.

The report claims that it is “significant” Barcelona have won seven games by just a single goal this season and want to bring in players who can help out in that regard.

Barca are said to want two players who can make a difference, “have a nose for goal” and can allow Lewandowski to take a breather from time to time.

Vitor Roque has already been mentioned as one possible target, while Barcelona also have an option on Atletico’s Yannick Carrasco. Expect more names to emerge between now and the end of the season.

Sport also warn that if Barca are to add more attackers then they will have to make room in the squad first. Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati are the two players mentioned who could potentially be sacrificed this summer.