Sergi Roberto’s Barcelona renewal one step away - report

Sergi Roberto’s deal will be renewed shortly, with only the final step left, according to the Spanish press. The renewal has long been reported on, and everything points to FC Barcelona retaining the midfielder/full-back.

His current deal expires at the end of the season, so he could leave as a free agent if he wanted to. But his wish was to stay at Barça, and the club was willing to offer a short-term deal to keep him a bit longer.

The deal will be for one more year, plus the option for another year if he plays enough games. It’s said that the amount of games to trigger the second year of the deal is quite high, and the player would’ve preferred for it to be lower. However, it’s a compromise both sides agreed on, having also agreed on the salary and other requirements.

The Reus-born player joined La Masia at fourteen years old, progressing through the youth ranks up to the first-team. He has gone from playing mostly as a midfielder to mainly as a right-back, although he is known to play almost any position on the pitch.