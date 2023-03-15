Inaki Pena has doubts over whether to continue at Barcelona - report

Barcelona back-up goalkeeper Inaki Pena is reportedly having doubts about whether to continue at the club after struggling for game time in 2022-23.

Pena has been Barca’s back-up stopper this season but has only made three appearances and, and unless Marc-Andre ter Stegen picks up an injury, may not make many more.

The goalkeeper had been expected to extend his contract this summer but Relevo are reporting that he’s having doubts about whether to stick around.

Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are said to be keen on Pena, and he could be tempted to move having already enjoyed a loan spell in the country last season.

Pena has an offer to stay until 2026 but it seems he’s grown a bit disillusioned, particularly after not playing in the Copa del Rey against Real Sociedad or Madrid.

It’s tough being a goalkeeper at Barca, particularly with Ter Stegen in such sublime form, but if Pena does move if could mean Arnau Tenas taking his spot in the first-team squad.